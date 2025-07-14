Popular Northampton pub with soft play closing for good this week – but big-name restaurant on the way

A long-standing pub with a well-known soft play area in Northampton is set to close its doors for good this week – but it's set to reopen soon as a brand new business.

The Lakeside pub, near Great Houghton, will officially shut down on Sunday (July 20).

The Hungry Horse venue – which is home to the Wacky Warehouse soft play, and owned by Greene King – shared the news in a message to customers on social media.

The post reads: “We will be closing our doors as a Hungry Horse on the 20th July! The team want to say a huge thanks to all of our wonderful guests for such fantastic support over the years and we hope to see you before we close. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled on what’s coming soon!”

The site will soon be transformed into a Hickory’s Smokehouse, set to open in Autumn this year.

Hickory’s is a UK-based restaurant chain known for bringing the flavours and hospitality of the American Deep South. The company expects to create up to 100 jobs at the new Northampton site.

A Hickory’s spokeswoman previously said: “The team at Hickory’s are thrilled to be coming to Northampton. It’s a new area and a new county for us but one that we have been looking at for some time. We opened Hickory’s in Milton Keynes in April, so we’ve spent some time in the area already.

“We’ll be spending more time getting to know the local area and our ambition is to create something truly special. We are looking forward to becoming part of the community for many years to come.”

Plans were recently submitted to West Northamptonshire Council to refurbish the building, which includes minor building work such as small extensions to the front and side of the pub, a fresh new look for the outside, and improvements to the entrance and outdoor seating areas. The goal is to give the building a more modern, Southern-style feel in line with other Hickory’s venues, according to plans. The existing 69-space car park will stay the same.

Hickory’s was bought by Greene King in 2022, which has since committed to expanding the brand with plans to open 10 new restaurants each year until at least 2027.

Their menu includes American Deep South favourites such as Texas-style brisket (£20.99), baby back ribs (half rack £15.99, full rack £24.99), pulled pork, and the popular Smokehouse Platter for two (£62), served with classic sides like slaw and fries. Diners can also expect dishes like the Southern Fried Chicken Burger (£14.99) and the towering Go Big or Go Home Burger (£21.50), stacked with beef, chicken, and brisket.

The chain was recently named ‘Best Pub Employer’ for 2025 at The Publican Awards.