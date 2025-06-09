PICTURES: Take a look inside this nearby American BBQ smokehouse which is set to open at a Northampton pub soon

It was recently revealed that UK chain Hickory’s Smokehouse has plans to open at The Lakeside pub, just off the A428 Bedford Road.

The Lakeside pub is set to close in July, with Hickory’s set to open in Autumn.

Alongside a significant investment in the new restaurant, Hickory’s will create 100 jobs locally and will be actively recruiting for chefs, servers, bartenders, and managers, while also supporting current pub staff.

Hickory’s Smokehouse offers an authentic taste of the deep American South, transporting diners to the byways of Texas, Louisiana, and the heart of the BBQ belt.

A Hickory’s opened at the former Caldecotte pub in Milton Keynes this April, and has so far gained rave reviews with a 4.4 out of five-star rating from 180 Google reviews.

The Caldecotte pub was closed for several months for a major American-style revamp. It now features a relaxed neighbourhood bar area, where guests are welcome to enjoy drinks or watch sport on multiple screens, alongside spacious dining areas with cosy booths and larger tables for group get-togethers.

A stunning new Lake Room makes the most of the views, complete with a fully retractable roof and glass sides – allowing guests to enjoy al-fresco style dining whatever the weather.

For younger visitors, there’s a special cinema room, custom-designed kids’ menus, and an interactive ‘Fro-Co’ (frozen custard) Creation Station.

Outside, a series of decked terraces offer year-round space for dining and drinks – including an outdoor bar.

And in true American style, they don’t hold back on portions: think huge servings of Memphis ribs, Texas-style brisket and BBQ pulled pork, all paired with onion rings the size of donuts.

All the meat is smoked low ‘n’ slow using hickory wood imported from the US in ‘Ole Hickory’ and ‘Southern Pride’ smokers.

The menu also features burgers, subs, steaks, and fajitas, as well as vegetarian options – offering something for everyone.

Click through to take a look inside the new Milton Keynes restaurant – a taste of what’s to come in Northampton.

