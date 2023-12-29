Popular Christmas event in Northampton 'redeems' itself after being heavily criticised last year

“They have certainly learned lessons from last year, which generated a lot of complaints”

A popular Christmas event in Northampton has reportedly redeemed itself after it was heavily criticised last year.

Delapre Abbey’s “enchanted” Winter Light Trail, spanning 1.25miles of woodland, returned to the Grade II listed building’s grounds this year, from November 24 to December 31.

Last year, the event was blasted by Far Cotton residents, with dog walker Martin Nightingale saying the organisers needed to “give their heads a wobble”.

Last year, Martin said: "They had these little jeeps going up and down, and the pathway outside the Winter Light Trail was just becoming churned up. I saw a dead pigeon next to one of the Winter Light Trail fences, it kind of symbolised the lack of consideration."

Last year, Independent Councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere ward) said: "Residents are angry. They are not against events at the Abbey; it has to make money to survive. However, when it impacts residents' daily life in this way, people do get upset."

This year, it appears the public’s feedback from last year has been taken onboard.

Councillor Davenport said: “I've received only positive feedback this year about the Winter Light Trail. I've been told it was much better this year, with words like "magical" used to describe it.

"Many have mentioned that it's great for children, with interactive lights for them to play with.

"Due to high winds, a couple of evenings had to be cancelled, but people were able to rebook for another date.

"I'm pleased that Delapre Abbey is always eager to listen to any feedback in an effort to enhance the experience for visitors and local residents, and I thank them for that. They have certainly learned lessons from last year, which generated a lot of complaints.”

Delapre Abbey has been contacted for comment.

Last year, Richard Clinton, chief executive of the Delapre Abbey Preservation Trust, said: “Preserving and protecting the Abbey and the grounds for the enjoyment of visitors is a key priority to us.