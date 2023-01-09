Residents 'angry' after popular Christmas event in Northampton leaves woodland area 'like a scene from World War I'

Residents have criticised a popular Christmas event in Northampton and compared the aftermath of it to ‘like a scene from World War I’.

The winter light trail returned to Delapre Abbey this Christmas - between November 18 and January 2 - and delivered on its promise to be 'bigger and better' than the previous year.

Organisers put on a brand new trail experience that spanned over 1.25 miles through the woodland, walled garden and grounds of the historic abbey. Adult tickets were £17 at peak times and £15 at off-peak times. Family tickets were up to £60.

Martin Nightingale stood in the 'mud baths' at Delapre Abbey

However, Indpendent councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere ward) said she has received 'lots of complaints' from residents about the knock-on effects of the event.

The councillor said: "Heavy vehicles transporting the huge amount of fencing and equipment has churned up mud all over the park paths.

"People who used to commute by bike or foot via the park to work at Brackmills or town have been highly inconvenienced and had to choose different routes.

"Dog walkers have gone elsewhere to avoid the mud bath. You are literally traipsing in inches of churned up mud.

Delapre Abbey on Monday (January 9)

"Residents are angry. They are not against events at the Abbey, it has to make money to survive. However when it impacts residents' daily life in this way people do get upset."

Martin Nightingale, from Delapre, and is one of the many upset residents, says he tried to warn event bosses back in November.

The 60-year-old said: "My heart sank when I saw it. I might come across as a grumpy old git but I think this is wrong. I think the damage now caused, I think I have been proved right.

"They had these little jeeps going up and down, the pathway outside the winter light trail was just becoming churned up.

"I saw a dead pigeon next to one of the winter light trail fences...it kind of symbolised the lack of consideration.

"I love Delapre Abbey, I want things to go well here but this is an over reach. It's too big, it's too intrusive. It's made the whole place ugly. And it's had an impact on wildlife.”

Martin says organisers 'need to give their heads a wobble' and urged against a repeat next Christmas.

Richard Clinton, chief executive of the Delapre Abbey Preservation Trust, said all impacted areas will be restored within the coming weeks.

Mr Clinton said: “Sadly efforts to clear the event infrastructure and restore areas have been hampered by the wet weather - additional resource is being put in place to revive impacted areas.

"The event organisers are working with the trust to prioritise key routes as and when weather conditions allow.

"As with last year’s light trail, all impacted areas will be restored over the coming weeks, and re-seeding undertaken where required.”

Mr Clinton said that ‘learning from this year will feed in to future programming plans’.

He added: “Preserving and protecting the Abbey and the grounds for the enjoyment of visitors is a key priority to us.

