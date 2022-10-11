How you can help this Northamptonshire charity deliver hampers to cancer patients this Christmas

A Northamptonshire charity is calling for companies and individuals to sponsor their surprise Christmas hampers so they can bring festive comfort and cheer to adult cancer patients.

For the sixth year in a row, The Lewis Foundation – which provides free gifts and support packs to patients in Northampton, Kettering and Three Shires Hospitals all year round – will be hand delivering hampers as a surprise in the run up to Christmas.

Co-founder of the Lewis Foundation Lorraine Lewis said: “Our Christmas hamper campaign has only ever had one main objective - to bring a smile to adult cancer patients who are going through a difficult time.

The Lewis Foundation needs your help to deliver Christmas hampers to adult cancer patients.

“The people that we deliver the Christmas hampers to are always really surprised and can get very emotional. A lot of patients say that they can’t afford the luxuries lots of us take for granted at Christmas, so they are always very grateful and happy to receive the gifts. They can never believe that the hampers are free, and that’s all thanks to the support from the wonderful business community.”

The sponsored hampers will be gifted to adult cancer patients in their homes and on hospital wards.

Each hamper, worth £40 will be packed with festive treats and essential items from Waitrose, including Christmas puddings, mince pies and Prosecco.

To fund the hampers, the charity are asking for one-off donations or ongoing sponsorship support by November 20. There are also options for businesses and individuals to donate £5 for a festive gift bag.

The Lewis Foundation's Lorraine and Lee preparing Christmas hampers.

TLF co-founder Lee added: “We hope local businesses and individuals get behind us in the same way they always have so that we can make this Christmas extra special for cancer patients in hospitals.”

Last Christmas, Lorraine and Lee - along with their small team of volunteers - delivered 121 hampers to hospitals in Northampton and across the Midlands.

In return for sponsoring a hamper, local businesses get their business logo and a message printed on the hamper. Their details will also be shared on social media and on The Lewis Foundation website.

