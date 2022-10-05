A tree planting initiative around the UK’s race circuits to help with the environmental issues of racing is going from strength to strength with Silverstone having another visit from the tree planting partnership involved.

Rory Butcher a British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) driver and Grounds Care Group have been busy planting 80 trees around the racing tracks in the UK since 2021 bringing ecological benefits to race circuits which naturally experience high emissions.

The tracks they have visited included the Silverstone circuit, Oulton Park in Cheshire, and Knockhill Racing Circuit. Adam Brindle, CEO of the Grounds Care Group calculated that 72 trees will need to be planted to offset annual emissions, which is a target that has been exceeded.

Adam Brindle left and Rory Butcher right

Mr Brindle said: “I must say it has been a pleasure to collaborate with Rory on this project to offset his carbon emissions. Motorsport and the environment don’t tend to be the best of bedfellows, but that is all the more reason to play our part.”

“Rory is wholeheartedly invested in our joint initiative and having Silverstone on-board with all of its heritage in the sport is fantastic. What we are doing here is just one small thing, but the bottom line is that if we all contribute and do our bit collectively, it will ultimately make a big difference to the future of our planet.”

Rory, who races for Toyota Gazoo Racing UK and planted many of the trees himself, said: “We all have a duty to look after this world we live in, and racing drivers arguably have a greater responsibility given the emissions we generate not only on-track but also in journeys to and from events. I’ve made no secret of my desire to do what I can, and I truly appreciate Silverstone’s support and that of the other circuits that have pledged to work with us on this.”

Trees for Silverstone