Internet celebrities LadBaby and LadBaby mum were spotted at Crompton’s Bakery in Towcester enjoying a cup of tea and sausage rolls.

Crompton Bakery had a surprise visit on Tuesday (October 4) when internet stars, Mark and Roxanne Hoyle stopped off for snacks.

The celebrity pair were busy refuelling after a local photoshoot and the staff at Crompton’s took their opportunity for a chat.

Emma Hartrey area manager for Cromptons said: “They were so friendly. We talked about football and the photoshoot and it was lovely to see them. I know them quite well from the internet and follow them.”

Chez Park store manager was also there to join in the discussions with LadBaby and was the one to spot the stars when they arrived.

The bakery is currently busy putting up decorations for Haalloween for a spooky season of dressing up and special offers and can only hope Ladbaby pop back.