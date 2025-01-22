Plans unveiled to open ‘gritty urban burger experience’ restaurant and bar at a prominent building in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been unveiled to open a brand-new ‘gritty urban burger experience’ restaurant and bar at a prominent building in Northampton town centre.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals have been submitted to reopen Unit 1 of the City Building in Fish Street, formerly home to a Subway franchise, into a ‘Crazy Pickle’ establishment.

Little detail has been revealed by the applicant, Mr Vasile Borta, in the planning papers about what the site would offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a Google search of ‘Crazy Pickle’ reveals that it is a brand focused on "capturing the essence of a gritty, urban burger and beer experience tailored for a discerning twenty-to-thirty demographic."

Plans have been submitted to convert Unit 1 of the City Building in Fish Street into a new 'Crazy Pickle' burger and bar establishment

The brand creator’s website states: “Our goal was to weave together a high-quality culinary journey with a laid-back, cool atmosphere, embodying an adventurous spirit that resonates with the lifestyle of urban creatives. With the establishment’s graffiti-style aesthetic and valued offerings, we sought to revolutionize the traditional burger and beer scene.

"The brand’s narrative is anchored by a 'vigilante pickle' character, a unique emblem representing the bold and rebellious heart of the restaurant.”

According to estate agents, the property’s rent is £36,000 per year.

A target decision date has been set for March 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Layout plans for the proposed 'Crazy Pickle' restaurant and bar at Unit 1, City Building, Fish Street.

Separate plans were approved in January 2023 for the site to be converted into a 'woodland bar,' but they never came to fruition."

It is believed the Subway branch, which had been open for many years, closed down in 2021 during the pandemic lockdown.

Next door, Irish bar Rosie O’Leary’s opened in a separate unit in City Buildings in Spring 2024.

Also nearby, the former Buddies Diner in Dychurch Lane, which had been trading for 40 years before closing in 2020, is being transformed into ‘Mission Chicken’.