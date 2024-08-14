Plans unveiled to build 174 homes on Northants village land the size of 18 football pitches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been submitted to build 174 new homes on land the size of 18 football pitches next to a Northamptonshire village.

Home builders Davidsons Developments Ltd have unveiled plans for a new housing development on land west of Buckingham Road, Deanshanger.

The outline planning application, currently under review with West Northants Council, aims to transform the 12.5-hectare site into a community with up to 174 new homes.

The proposal includes a mix of housing types, with half designated as affordable. The development will feature a variety of housing sizes and styles, ranging from smaller units to larger 4-5 bedroom detached houses.

The homes would be built within the red boundary, a 12.5 hectare bit of land next to Deanshanger

Key features of the development will include 0.34 hectares set aside for primary education, public open spaces, children’s play areas, and walking routes. The project also promises significant infrastructure improvements, such as a new roundabout at the Buckingham Road and A422 junction to enhance traffic flow and safety.

New bus stops will be added along Buckingham Road to improve transit for future residents. Preliminary designs ensure that sufficient parking will meet guidelines, according to plans.

Davidsons Developments Ltd says it is committed to delivering a ‘high-quality’ development that addresses both the current and future needs of the village.

A Davidsons Developments Ltd spokesman said: “It aims to create a development for the 21st Century, whilst reflecting the desirable elements of the local vernacular.

"The development will respect the local character but also move the community towards a more sustainable future, through a significant increase in sustainable housing choice.

"The aim must be to achieve a development with a strong identity and distinct sense of place whilst at the same time integrating with the existing community.”

Ian McCord, Independent Councillor for Deanshanger, said the plans seek to ‘heap misery’ on the village.

Councillor McCord said: “Deanshanger has taken 25% growth over the past few years and should be given a break. This application is outside the village envelope and seeks to heap misery on the village. It is not a case of 'not in my backyard'; rather, our backyard is full.

"I have had dialogue with Davidson’s over this, and they were unwilling to give any assurances that, should they get planning permission, they would not seek to change that, especially in relation to a viability test to remove the high level of affordable homes.

"I will oppose this development. WNC are consulting on a new local plan and have asked for new sites to be considered. If the developer wishes, they can promote their site through that process rather than trying to impose their will on the Deanshanger community.”

A target decision date has been set for October 17.

Davidsons Developments Ltd has also submitted plans to build 450 new homes on 52 acre farmland north of Roman Road opposite Harpole.