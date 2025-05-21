Plans APPROVED to open major brand fast food chain at prominent building in Northampton town centre

Plans have been APPROVED to open a major brand fast food chain at prominent building in Northampton town centre.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals to convert the former Circus clothing store in the Drapery into a popular American fast food franchise have been given the green light.

Circus, reportedly purchased by Frasers Group, closed down last autumn after opening in 2001.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans to turn the site into a restaurant and takeaway began in June 2024, when the first application for kitchen equipment was approved. A second version was refused in February 2025, but updates have now been approved this week (Monday).

Plans have been approved to allow the former Circus store in the Drapery to become a Wingstop franchise.

The site, on the corner of Drapery and Gold Street, in the All Saints Conservation Area, sits next to the Grade II listed building at 4-6 Gold Street. Most of the necessary equipment will be placed on the roof at the back of the building, according to planning papers.

A WNC spokesman said: “Officers are satisfied that due to the location of the proposed extraction flues and equipment, the proposal will cause no harm to the setting of the listed building.”

Wingstop has been contacted for comment.

Their menu includes wings, boneless chicken, tenders, and the Big Flavour Burger. They also serve platters, online combos, sides, loaded fries, dips, drinks, and churros.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wingstop’s wings range from mild flavours like Hawaiian and Garlic Parmesan to spicier options like Lemon Pepper, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Louisiana Rub, Spicy Korean Q, Mango Habanero, and the ‘fiery’ Atomic.

The site will open next door to Wingers, a similar fast-food chicken wing restaurant. Also along the Drapery are German Doner Kebab, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, KFC and more. Just around the corner, on Gold Street, there is a Rio’s Peri Peri chicken fast-food chain and a Freddy’s fast-food restaurant.

The nearest Wingstop to Northampton is based in Milton Keynes, which opened in July 2024 and is open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm.

In June, the brand was crowned the fastest-growing restaurant group in the UK for a second year running by The Sunday Times 100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Government, a 2022 Health Survey for England estimated that 28% of adults in England were obese and a further 36% were overweight. Men were more likely than women to be overweight or obese (67% of men compared with 61% of women).