Plans approved to convert long-abandoned Northampton pub into new private dental surgery

Plans to convert a derelict Northampton pub with Royal connections into a new dental surgery have been approved.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to convert the long-abandoned White Horse Inn, located on Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe, into a private dental surgery have been approved.

The site will house a dental practice on the ground floor and three one-bedroom apartments above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new facility will feature three surgery rooms and one consulting room, with an emergency dental clinic located in the adjacent building. The emergency clinic is intended to provide quick treatment, easing pressure on Northampton's NHS Accident and Emergency services, according to plans.

The White Horse has been stood vacant since 2009

The developer said: “The proposed practice will provide treatment for patients of all ages. The purpose of the dedicated emergency dental clinic is to provide quick and effective treatment, reducing the strain on Northampton NHS Accident and Emergency services. The dedicated emergency clinic will work closely with local GP practices, pharmacies, and Accident & Emergency departments to establish an effective referral system.

"The proposed development would represent significant social and economic benefits to the local community and people of Northampton.”

The clinic will operate extended hours, with the dental practice open Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm, and Saturdays, 10am to 2pm. The emergency clinic will be available for walk-ins Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm, and 24 hours on weekends for appointments only, according to plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development will provide seven parking spaces for the dental practice, including one disabled bay. The residential units will not have dedicated parking.

Here's an illustration of how the buyers plan to develop the site

There will also be changes to the building’s frontage which include the addition of a glass feature on the corner. The developer said: “The addition of a glazed feature on the corner of the building will ensure plenty of natural light enters, making a positive contribution to the character and appearance of the former Public House building and the immediate surroundings.”

Conservative councillor Sam Rumens (Kingsthorpe ward) reacted to the plans, saying: "It’s great to see the site is finally going to be regenerated. I was encouraged by the attitude of the developers when I met with them a while back. This has been an eyesore for our part of the world for well over a decade."

He added: "Though I, like many in Kingsthorpe, wouldn’t be against it becoming a boozer again, it’s understandable that we have to accept a compromise here. There continues to be significant demand for dentists, with many oversubscribed. It is a bit of a shame that there won’t be any NHS dentistry offered here. I hope the government can come up with a new strategy that incentivises dentists to take more NHS patients, or a strategy that helps to make market prices more competitive and affordable for residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also said: "I am confident the developers will do their best to ensure the site is developed as nicely as possible, taking into account the need for safe access to parking. There are many more sites across Kingsthorpe, including at the Methodist Church, that we hope to see progress on in the near future."

The White Horse Inn, which has been part of Northampton’s history for centuries, was once a popular venue for bowling and was reportedly visited by King Charles I in 1647 during his captivity, according to local historian Dave Knibb.