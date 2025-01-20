'End of an era': Cineworld closes its doors for the final time in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and customers bid a sad farewell to one of the town’s biggest cinemas as the doors close for the final time.

The last film to run at the Sixfields cinema – which opened as Cineworld in 2005 – was Wolf Man at 8.40pm on Sunday evening with a run time of one hour 43 minutes.

With time for adverts added on, is it thought that the last customers would have left Cineworld just before 11pm as staff locked up for the last time.

On Monday morning Cineworld Northampton posted on its Facebook page: “Cineworld Northampton has now closed its doors for the final time.

Cineworld Northampton closed on Sunday evening for the final time

"A huge thank you to all of our customers who have joined us over the years to create unforgettable memories.

“We hope to see you again soon to share the magic of movies, at one of our nearby cinemas in Rushden Lakes or Milton Keynes.”

When the Chron visited the vast site on Monday morning there was little sign of activity and just a loading van parked outside.

One person wrote on Facebook: “Tonight marks the end of an era as you close your doors for the last time.

"Thank you for the countless memories, the laughter, the excitement, and the joy you’ve brought to our community over the years.

“Cineworld Northampton wasn’t just a cinema—it was a place where families bonded, friends gathered, and stories came to life on the big screen.

"It became a part of our lives, and its absence will be deeply felt by so many.

“To the incredible staff, your dedication and warmth made every visit special. Your hard work and passion didn’t go unnoticed, and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You’ve left an indelible mark on our community, and we will cherish the memories forever.”

The Cineworld at Sixfields originally opened on December 15, 1995, under the MGM brand. It later changed ownership several times—first becoming a Virgin Cinema and then UGC in 1999. Finally, Cineworld took over the venue in July 2005 and rebranded it as part of their chain​.

One former employer said: “Thank you for being a great place to work and to Rob and the rest of the management for being a great and understanding employer.”

In December, Cineworld confirmed it would be closing the doors at Sixfields with a spokesman saying: “After years of providing movie lovers with a place to feel more, we regret to inform you that, following the landlord's decision to reject our proposals, we will be closing.

“Thank you to all of you movie-loving customers for choosing us over the years. We hope you continue to enjoy watching movies at our nearby cinemas.”

However, it is not the end for the venue. Legal and General later revealed that ODEON will take over the current Cineworld location and transform it into a state-of-the-art Luxe cinema.

An L&G spokesman said: “ODEON will reimagine this location with significant upgrades to deliver their ultimate cinematic experience.

"Once the Cineworld tenure concludes in February 2025, the refurbishment project will commence, with ODEON expected to reopen the cinema to the public later in the year.

“By partnering with leading operators like ODEON, we continue to ensure our sites remain at the forefront of innovation and customer satisfaction."