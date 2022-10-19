Take a look inside this brand new luxury chocolate factory that opened on the outskirts of Northampton today (Wednesday, October 19).

The chocolate factory and cafe, which is a 429,107 square foot facility, can be found in Pannatoni Park, next to junction 16 of the M1.

A Hotel Chocolat spokeswoman said: "We are delighted to announce the opening of our Northampton Factory Shop and Café.

"This new store is part of Hotel Chocolat’s mission to make people happy, bringing you chocolate that is more exciting, more beautiful and – more importantly – made according to our mantra: ‘More Cacao, Less Sugar’."

The facility, which Hotel Chocolat secured on a 10-year lease in April, will be selling an “extensive range of cacao products”, as well as having its very own café.

Click here to take a look through the factory.

