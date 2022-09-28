A brand new premium chocolate factory is set to open next month (October) on the edge of Northampton.

Premium British chocolatier, Hotel Chocolat, has moved into its new 429,107 square foot facility in Pannatoni Park next to junction 16 of the M1, which will be called The Hotel Chocolat Northampton Factory Shop and Café.

A Hotel Chocolat spokeswoman said: "We are delighted to announce the opening of our Northampton Factory Shop & Café.

"Opening on Wednesday, October 19, this new store is part of Hotel Chocolat’s mission to make people happy, bringing you chocolate that is more exciting, more beautiful and – more importantly – made according to our mantra: ‘More Cacao, Less Sugar’."

The facility, which Hotel Chocolat secured on a 10-year lease in April, will be selling an “extensive range of cacao products”, as well as having its very own café.

"Guests can enjoy our usual products, as well as a unique range of factory specials," the spokeswoman said.

"Set down your shopping bags and sink into your seat, hands wrapped around a restorative drink, your choice of brownie, biscuit, granola, or savoury snack on the tabletop in front of you."

According to its website, Hotel Chocolat has 126 stores, as well as cafés, restaurants, outlets, and factory stores across the country.

Development director at Panattoni, Oliver Bertram, said in April: “Letting over one million square foot to three different companies in just five months reflects the importance of Northampton as a logistics location and the attraction of the park to occupiers.

“We are experiencing high occupier demand for immediately available logistics space, which justifies our commitment to a major speculative development programme in the UK.”