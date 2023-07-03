News you can trust since 1931
PICTURES: Take a look at some of the new restaurants, cafes and major developments in Northampton

Sites include a potential new Wagamama, a confirmed Home Bargains megastore and more
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:43 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 17:44 BST

Take a look at some of the exciting new things opening in Northampton town centre in the coming months.

The town centre is ever-changing, with shops and businesses closing and opening at a fast rate.

Chronicle & Echo has picked out some exciting new developments, which have either opened recently or are set to open soon in the town.

Plans include a potential new Wagamama restaurant on the way to the brand new Market Square refurbishment set to open in summer 2024, and everything in between.

Take a look through our gallery to see some of the latest changes to the town.

Exciting things happening in town.

1. New developments in Northampton

Exciting things happening in town. Photo: -

A new cafe called Grandbies is set to open at the former Humpit site in St Giles Street, according to posters in the shop's windows. The poster reads: "Grandbies is the ultimate destination for a unique, unforgettable experience. It's an all-in-one boutique and coffee shop dedicated to the grandchildren of the owner, Marion Brown. We are passionate about providing our customers with a warm retail experience. Come and enjoy our curated selection of items, from vintage-style apparel, designers one offs and unique accessories. Relax and enjoy a cup of coffee or a tasty snack while you explore the store. Grandbies is the perfect place to come together, share stories, memories and laughs. Coming soon!"

2. Grandbies cafe in St Giles Street

A new cafe called Grandbies is set to open at the former Humpit site in St Giles Street, according to posters in the shop's windows. The poster reads: "Grandbies is the ultimate destination for a unique, unforgettable experience. It's an all-in-one boutique and coffee shop dedicated to the grandchildren of the owner, Marion Brown. We are passionate about providing our customers with a warm retail experience. Come and enjoy our curated selection of items, from vintage-style apparel, designers one offs and unique accessories. Relax and enjoy a cup of coffee or a tasty snack while you explore the store. Grandbies is the perfect place to come together, share stories, memories and laughs. Coming soon!" Photo: Logan MacLeod

This brand new takeaway opened in June next door to Circus in the Drapery. Follow wingersofficial on Instagram for more information.

3. Wingers

This brand new takeaway opened in June next door to Circus in the Drapery. Follow wingersofficial on Instagram for more information. Photo: Logan MacLeod

Works to build 200 student flats at the former Debenhams site in Drapery are progressing at speed. Zone's construction manager, Rob Dyson, previously said: “At the early stage of the build we are still on course for completion September 2024.”

4. 200 student flats in Drapery

Works to build 200 student flats at the former Debenhams site in Drapery are progressing at speed. Zone's construction manager, Rob Dyson, previously said: “At the early stage of the build we are still on course for completion September 2024.” Photo: Logan MacLeod

