PICTURES: Take a look at some of the new restaurants, cafes and major developments in Northampton

2 . Grandbies cafe in St Giles Street

A new cafe called Grandbies is set to open at the former Humpit site in St Giles Street, according to posters in the shop's windows. The poster reads: "Grandbies is the ultimate destination for a unique, unforgettable experience. It's an all-in-one boutique and coffee shop dedicated to the grandchildren of the owner, Marion Brown. We are passionate about providing our customers with a warm retail experience. Come and enjoy our curated selection of items, from vintage-style apparel, designers one offs and unique accessories. Relax and enjoy a cup of coffee or a tasty snack while you explore the store. Grandbies is the perfect place to come together, share stories, memories and laughs. Coming soon!" Photo: Logan MacLeod