PICTURES: Take a look at some of the new businesses opening in and around Northampton town centre

4 . Bacco

Bacco is an Italian restaurant which recently opened at the former Chilli Village site in Wellingborough Road. The restaurant is part of a multi-restaurant setup which also houses Sultan's Kitchen and the Garden Patisserie & Cafe. The owner said: "Come and experience authentic Turkish cuisine in our beautiful Sultan's Kitchen Restaurant, Italian and Mediterranean speciality dishes in our Bacco Ristorante or amazing traditional pastries, pies and cakes in the Garden Patisserie & Cafe. We aim to provide our customers with a unique and memorable dining experience. We take pride in our delicious, quality, fresh cuisine, made with traditional methods and presented in a modern atmosphere. Come along, bring family or friends and enjoy!" Photo: Logan MacLeod