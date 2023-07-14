PICTURES: Take a look at some of the new businesses opening in and around Northampton town centre

Take a look at some of the latest businesses opening in and around Northampton town centre.
There’s been many new businesses opening their doors in Northampton this year, which Chronicle & Echo continually strive to cover and promote.
On a walk around the town on Wednesday (July 12), Chronicle & Echo saw even more new businesses either recently opened or preparing to, with four in Wellingborough Road.
New businesses include a grill house, reopening of a pub, desi street food restaurant, a new Italian restaurant, a butchers, and a pan-asian street food restaurant – no not Wagamama… yet.
Take a look through our gallery to see some of the new businesses we have spotted in the town.
1. New businesses opening in Northampton
2. Chi in Sol Central
Chi is a Pan-Asian and Asian fusion restaurant, bringing together the best of Asian cuisine for a 'truly unique' dining experience. Their menu features a range of delicious dishes that showcase the rich and diverse flavours of Asia, including our signature katsu curry, fluffy bao buns, crispy dirty fries, and savoury gyoza.
The manager said: "Whether you're in the mood for something spicy, sweet, or savory, our menu has something for everyone.
"With our warm and inviting atmosphere, excellent service, and exceptional cuisine, Chi is the perfect place to indulge in the best of Asian cuisine." Photo: Logan MacLeod
3. Garden Patisserie & Cafe and Sultan's Kitchen
The restaurant and cafes opened recently at the former Chilli Village site in Wellingborough Road. The site houses Garden Patisserie and Cafe, the Turkish Sultan's Kitchen and Bacco Italian Restaurant. The owner said: "Come and experience authentic Turkish cuisine in our beautiful Sultan's Kitchen Restaurant, Italian and Mediterranean speciality dishes in our Bacco Ristorante or amazing traditional pastries, pies and cakes in the Garden Patisserie & Cafe. We aim to provide our customers with a unique and memorable dining experience. We take pride in our delicious, quality, fresh cuisine, made with traditional methods and presented in a modern atmosphere. Come along, bring family or friends and enjoy!"
4. Bacco
Bacco is an Italian restaurant which recently opened at the former Chilli Village site in Wellingborough Road. The restaurant is part of a multi-restaurant setup which also houses Sultan's Kitchen and the Garden Patisserie & Cafe.