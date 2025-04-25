PICTURES: Take a look at 15 well-known pubs up for sale and rent in and around Northampton right now

4 . The New Inn, just off the A5 in Long Buckby

The canalside pub is listed for £550,000. The current husband and wife operators have been at the site since July 2019 but after nearly six years are selling up. On the market with Sidney Phillips Limited estate agents, the sales advert reads: “The New Inn is situated in a stunning honeypot location adjacent to the picturesque Grand Union Canal. The pub is a popular destination for boaters, fishermen, and walkers who enjoy its peaceful countryside surroundings and scenic views.” Photo: Sidney Phillips Limited, East