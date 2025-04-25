PICTURES: Take a look at 15 well-known pubs up for sale and rent in and around Northampton right now

Chronicle & Echo has gathered a list of all the pubs, from thatched-cottage establishments to town centre boozers, which are currently looking for a new lease of life.
Take a look through our gallery at all the available pubs in the area right now.
1. 15 pubs currently up for sale or rent in and around Northampton
2. Plough Inn, Shutlanger, Towcester
The pub is up for sale for £625,000. According to the sales advert, it is a popular pub and restaurant with a tea room and farm shop, set in a 'charming' village just four miles from Towcester. The venue boasts well-presented trade areas, parking for 15 cars, around 60 outdoor covers, and a strong reputation locally and beyond. Photo: Graham M Lawrence
3. The Wharf Inn, Bugbrooke
The Wharf, a popular canalside pub in the village of Bugbrooke, is on the market with estate agents Fleurets for £595,000. Former owner Paul McManus said: “We enjoyed our time running this great canalside pub and wish the next tenants great success.” According to the sales advert, key features include 90 covers inside the pub’s restaurant, a car park with 37 marked spaces, and nicely presented trade areas including the bar space. There is also a large garden with around 250 covers and a four-berth mooring space for canal boats. Photo: Fleurets
4. The New Inn, just off the A5 in Long Buckby
The canalside pub is listed for £550,000. The current husband and wife operators have been at the site since July 2019 but after nearly six years are selling up. On the market with Sidney Phillips Limited estate agents, the sales advert reads: “The New Inn is situated in a stunning honeypot location adjacent to the picturesque Grand Union Canal. The pub is a popular destination for boaters, fishermen, and walkers who enjoy its peaceful countryside surroundings and scenic views.” Photo: Sidney Phillips Limited, East
