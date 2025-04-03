PICTURES: Look inside this canalside village pub near Northampton which is up for sale for just over half-a-million-pounds

The Wharf, a well-known pub in the village of Bugbrooke, is on the market with estate agents Fleurets for £595,000.

The McManus Pub Company took over The Wharf in 2015 but closed the site in the New Year after 10 years in charge.

Paul McManus, owner at McManus Pub Company, said: “We enjoyed our time running this great canalside pub and wish the next tenants great success.”

According to the sales advert, key features include 90 covers inside the pub’s restaurant, a car park with 37 marked spaces, and nicely presented trade areas including the bar space. There is also a large garden with around 250 covers and a four-berth mooring space for canal boats.

The sales advert reads: “Spacious two-storey detached property under a pitched tiled roof, offering a wealth of charm and character and presented in good condition. Car park with 37 marked spaces, large trade garden which runs parallel to the Grand Union Canal. Three-bedroom private/manager’s accommodation at first-floor level, which can be accessed externally.”

The pub has a 4.2 out of five-star rating from 703 Google reviews.

One reviewer said: “Great canalside bar/restaurant. Plenty of room indoors and out. If the weather is good, drink or dine outside beside the canal. Friendly staff will help to make your visit a little nicer.”

Another added: “Lovely place to sit by the canal and enjoy a drink in the sunshine.”

