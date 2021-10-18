PICTURES: Here's a list of the major housing developments going up in and around Northampton right now

2. Meadow View Fields in Boughton Road, Moulton

Homes at Meadow View Fields are available from £274,950 for a three-bedroom home, with schemes such as Assisted Move, Help to Buy and Part Exchange available. As is Mulberry Homes’ 'key workers scheme', which offers £500 for every £20,000 spent on one of its homes and is available to staff from the emergency services, schools, hospitals, doctors’ surgeries and the armed forces.