PICTURES: Here's a list of the major housing developments going up in and around Northampton right now

Here's a list of all the major housing developments being built in and around Northampton at the moment.
The town is ever expanding in a bid to meet local and national housing needs.
There is a mix of developments currently ongoing across the town and its borders which include two, three, four and five-bed homes.
Take a look through the gallery to see where homes are going up.
1. St Crispin's Place, Duston
Taylor Wimpey’s St Crispin’s Place development in Upton will see a total 118 new homes built on land off Berrywood Drive and St Crispin Drive.
2. Meadow View Fields in Boughton Road, Moulton
Homes at Meadow View Fields are available from £274,950 for a three-bedroom home, with schemes such as Assisted Move, Help to Buy and Part Exchange available.
As is Mulberry Homes’ 'key workers scheme', which offers £500 for every £20,000 spent on one of its homes and is available to staff from the emergency services, schools, hospitals, doctors’ surgeries and the armed forces.
3. Buckton Fields
The Martin Grant Homes development has been under construction and expanding since 2016. The development has proved popular with the local market, creating a well-established community of young families, first time buyers and second steppers. Once complete, Buckton Fields will offer a range of facilities, including its own primary school which opened in September 2021, convenience shops and services, open parkland and play spaces.
4. The Avenue in Overstone Road
The Barratt and David Wilson Homes development has one house left on the market. The estate has 189 properties in total.