PICTURES: Derelict shopping centre in Northampton set to be converted into 'unique' multi-million pound venue

Plans are progressing to convert a derelict shopping centre in Northampton into a ‘unique’ multi-million pound leisure centre.

Leisure developer STACK is set to transform the vacant Market Walk shopping centre after buying the site on August 1 for a fee reported to be around £2million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STACK will now bring forward an exciting regeneration and development project to transform this site to offer an innovative food hall and leisure space, according to West Northants Council (WNC).

Here are computer generated images of what the Market Walk site could look like once complete

Once complete, the space will host a series of independent street food traders, all with their own unique offer and feel, a variety of bars and a dedicated space for interactive games, all focussed around communal seating and a main stage for live music performances and entertainment – offering something for all the family, say WNC.

This type of leisure concept is reportedly successful in other cities including Newcastle and Sunderland.

Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, said: "We are pleased to announce the advancement of our plans to introduce STACK to Northampton. Breathing new life into a long-vacant space is a venture we are fully committed to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This ambitious project holds the potential to make a substantial positive impact on the town, serving as a dynamic focal point for both the local community and visitors alike.

Here are computer generated images of what the site could look like once complete

“We are confident that our innovative and inclusive leisure concept, which includes opportunities for local jobs and a platform for local street food traders, will contribute significantly to the local economy. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to bring the STACK experience Northampton."

WNC says it will provide up to £4.2 million investment through the Towns Fund, coupled with private investment of £8 million from STACK, which will allow the space to be transformed into a new leisure, entertainment, and social community hub.

The Towns Fund is part of the Government’s plan for Levelling Up the UK economy and WNC has secured £24.9 million to invest into transforming Northampton’s Town Centre. As part of the Grant Funding Agreement, the Towns Fund money must be spent by spring 2025, otherwise funds could be withdrawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project will ‘enhance the town’s vibrancy and vitality, supporting both the daytime and night-time economy’, says WNC.

Here are computer generated images of what the site could look like once complete

Councillor Dan Lister, cabinet member for town centre regeneration at WNC, said: “We are delighted that STACK will be bringing their first facility to the Midlands and will be opening an innovative food and leisure space in the heart of Northampton town centre.

“The scheme offers something unique for our town centre and differs greatly from those previously explored for the site.

“Market Walk is situated on Market Square and coupled together these two regeneration projects are set to rocket the leisure economy in Northampton by providing a diverse mix of entertainment, food and drink, and retail opportunities alongside fresh local produce provided by our market traders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following the successful acquisition, the developers will now take the first steps to seek the relevant planning and licensing permissions to bring this project forward for delivery over the coming months.”

To stay up to date with STACK Northampton visit @stacknorthampton on Facebook and Instagram.