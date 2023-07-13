PICTURES: Here's what Northampton will look like in the future after multi-million pound regeneration projects

2 . MARKET SQUARE

A WNC spokesman said: "The Future High Streets fund will be utilised to create a “revived heart” of the town, where people meet, gather and stay’. The square will be unique, picking up Northampton’s important heritage and emphasising the positive qualities, such as historic existing architecture. This will regenerate the heart of Northampton Town Centre creating a space where residents and visitors can enjoy the space, meet and spend time soaking in our local history. The rejuvenated area will offer new permanent market stalls for traders, high-quality seating and planting, a flexible event space, and a new water feature to activate the area. The square will become a ‘space for everybody’ accessible and exciting for a large diversity of the community, including families, tourists, young professionals and the elderly. The regeneration of Market Square will also be a trigger for the regeneration of surrounding buildings and their associated ground floor uses, this activation will encourage spill out into the square. Transformation works started in February 2023, with estimated completion summer 2024." Photo: WNC