PICTURES: Here's what Northampton will look like in the future after multi-million pound regeneration projects

Here’s what Northampton town centre could look like in the future once the council’s multi-million pound regeneration projects are complete.
West Northants Council has multiple major regeneration projects in the pipelines, with some already underway.
A WNC spokesman said: “Significant funding has been secured for the town, with Northampton Forward delivering the Town Investment Plan. This includes over £33m of funding from Government with the aim to accelerate the opportunities to deliver our vision to ensure Northampton meets its full potential as a thriving, innovative and attractive destination at the centre of the Oxford Cambridge Arc.”
Click through our gallery to see computer generated images of what the town is expected to look like once works are complete.
There is a huge £41 million set to be spent over the coming years, with the last project is expected to be completed in 2030.
Below are artist’s impressions of what each Northampton town centre regeneration project will look like upon completion.
A WNC spokesman said: "The Future High Streets fund will be utilised to create a “revived heart” of the town, where people meet, gather and stay’. The square will be unique, picking up Northampton’s important heritage and emphasising the positive qualities, such as historic existing architecture. This will regenerate the heart of Northampton Town Centre creating a space where residents and visitors can enjoy the space, meet and spend time soaking in our local history. The rejuvenated area will offer new permanent market stalls for traders, high-quality seating and planting, a flexible event space, and a new water feature to activate the area. The square will become a ‘space for everybody’ accessible and exciting for a large diversity of the community, including families, tourists, young professionals and the elderly. The regeneration of Market Square will also be a trigger for the regeneration of surrounding buildings and their associated ground floor uses, this activation will encourage spill out into the square. Transformation works started in February 2023, with estimated completion summer 2024." Photo: WNC
A WNC spokesman said: "A major cultural attraction, the site of the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Museum where work has begun on an extension and a new functional garden. £400k of Towns Fund has been added to another £400k of other investment to extend the museum and recreate the disused site at the rear into a publicly-accessible outdoor space and functional garden. Work began in early 2022 and is set to complete in early 2023." Photo: WNC
A WNC spokesman said: "Situated at the entrance of the town from Northampton’s railway station, this is one of the largest brownfield development opportunities across the county. This new development will unlock this space, providing grade A office space, a new hotel and high quality homes along the river." WNC has been asked when works are likely to start and end. Photo: WNC