A “phenomenal” first event for a new food, drink and entertainment pop up in Northampton has seen the next five dates booked in, up until September.

The Big Local, which is the brainchild of partners Jimmy Emmett and Clare Parmenter, was founded at the end of last year and the first pop up happened on February 3 and 4.

Taking place at the Duston Mill Wedding and Events Venue in Upton, there was fresh food, open fires, draught beer and local music – and attendees entered for just £1 a ticket.

Jimmy and Clare also run a mobile bar business, Black Ducks Bars, and while they were serving at a birthday party at the Duston Mill last year, they heard of how the venue was looking for another revenue stream.

It was then that the pair decided to host pop up events there, and the first saw around 600 people visit across the two evenings.

Jimmy said: “It was phenomenal and there was such a varied crowd with people of all ages.

“Visitors poured in as soon as the gates opened and many stayed until the end of the evening – after making the most of the dance floor.”

The vendors included Nonna Lucia’s Pizza, burgers from the Yellow Bus Catering Co., and The Biscuiterie.

All of the vendors and live bands were "well-received"

Some visitors had travelled as far as 50 miles specifically to try Nonna Lucia’s Pizza at the event.

“People were already asking when the next pop up was happening again,” said Jimmy. “They complimented the atmosphere, and how we managed to make the barn cosy and warm on a cold evening.

“We were also pleased with the praise for the speed of bar service.”

Although Saturday evening was “twice as busy” as Friday, Jimmy says the first night gave them a chance to work out any teething problems.

The organiser added: “We’ve had a lot of sleepless nights wondering if February was the right time of year to make this work, and you never know until the day.

“I slept soundly on Saturday night after our first success.”

The next event at the Duston Mill is pencilled in for April 1 and 2 – a Saturday and Sunday, rather than a Friday.

On the Saturday (April 1), you can visit from 1pm until 10pm and on the Sunday (April 2) it will take place from midday until 9pm.

There will be a greater variety of traders and different bands, which are all yet to be confirmed apart from Nonna Lucia’s Pizza.

Tickets are already on sale here and will remain at just £1 per person to enter, with free on site parking.

The Big Local is “very pleased” to have agreed the next five events at the Duston Mill, up until September.

The aim of the event was to “give people the chance to move away from sitting in their local pub and try something different”, which The Big Local achieved at the start of the month.