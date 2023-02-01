First event by new food, drink and entertainment pop up happening this weekend in Northampton

The first event by a new food, drink and entertainment pop up is happening this weekend in Northampton.

The Big Local, which is the brainchild of partners Jimmy Emmett and Clare Parmenter, was founded at the end of last year and the first pop up is happening this Friday (February 3) and Saturday (February 4).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place at the Duston Mill Wedding and Events Venue in Upton, there will be fresh food, open fires, draught beer and local music – and you can enter for just £1 a ticket.

The event will run from 5pm until 11pm on Friday (February 3) and 4pm until 11pm on Saturday (February 4).

Jimmy and Clare also run a mobile bar business, Black Ducks Bars, and while they were serving at a birthday party at Duston Mill last year, they heard of how the venue was looking for another revenue stream.

It was then that the pair decided to host a pop up event there once or twice every month.

Jimmy said: “We love Northampton and know a lot of food vendors and musicians.

“We’ve heard many complaints that there’s not enough going on in Northampton, so we wanted to change that and showcase what the town has to offer.

“This event is set to bring people together and offer something different, which is what we all need after January.”

The event will run from 5pm until 11pm on Friday (February 3) and 4pm until 11pm on Saturday (February 4), and there is free on site parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vendors will include Nonna Lucia’s Pizza, burgers from the Yellow Bus Catering Co., The Biscuiterie, and drinks from Jimmy and Clare’s mobile bar – Black Ducks Bars.

There has been a promising number of tickets sold and sales have ramped up over the past week.

The pair hope this will be a promising start to their attempt to support local businesses each month, as they have “put everything into making it an enjoyable couple of nights”.

“This gives people the chance to move away from sitting in their local pub, which is nice but it’s good to try different things,” said Jimmy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full calendar of upcoming pop ups at Duston Mill will be available on The Big Local’s Instagram and Facebook pages next week.