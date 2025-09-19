Pets at Home submits plans to move into busy Northampton retail park after losing previous store in huge fire

Pets at Home has submitted plans to move into a busy Northampton retail park after losing its previous store in a huge fire.

The company has submitted plans to replace Unit C at Sixfields Retail Park, with a new pet care, grooming and vet service. Unit C is currently occupied by Poundland.

The move comes after the Northampton Pets at Home store at Nene Valley Retail Park was badly damaged in a major fire on Saturday May 31, 2025. The blaze also destroyed the neighbouring Dunelm store. No casualties were reported, but the fire caused significant damage. A teenage boy has been charged in connection with the incident.

The company is seeking permission to extend the mezzanine floor inside Unit C from 200 to 249 square metres. The extra space would be used for services including grooming, vet consultations and small procedures.

Plans also show the facility would include consulting rooms, treatment areas for worming and flea control, and operating theatres for small procedures such as spaying. The service would operate as part of the main Pets at Home store and not as a standalone business.

A statement in the planning documents reads: “The floorspace at Unit C is proposed to be occupied by Pets at Home; the UK’s leading retailer of pets and pet related products and services. The proposed ‘pet care, treatment and grooming’ facility will be operated by Vets4Pets (part of the Pets at Home Group) and is ancillary to the primary use by Pets at Home.”

The nearest Pets At Home site is currently in Riverside Retail Park.

A decision is expected by November 7, 2025.

Poundland has been contacted for comment.