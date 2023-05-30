Big-hearted Panther Logistics colleagues took to the skies in the latest charity challenge to help raise funds for the company’s corporate charity, Over The Wall Children’s Charity.

Dynamic duo Martyn Nightingale and Mark Joughin faced their fears to take part in the recent skydive, which with the aid of Panther’s charity matching support, has helped raise over £2,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martyn, who is a Panther Planner based in Northampton, overcame his fear of heights to fly to 13,000ft with Mark for the skydive!

Panther Logistics fundraisers Mark Joughin and Martyn Nightingale.

Martyn said: “It feels so good to have achieved a dream of ours and raised a lot of money for the charity. I never dreamed we could raise that amount of money for such a great cause. The dive itself was an incredible experience, there’s no other feeling like it. I am so thrilled to have achieved something on my bucket list and raised so much money for such a great cause. I can’t wait for the next daring adventure to raise even more money.”

Fellow fundraising skydiver, Castleford Network Planner, Mark Joughin, said: “I have always wanted to do a skydive, it was incredible. I would highly recommend anyone to take part in a skydive as it is one of the best feelings you can have, it is so peaceful when you are floating down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Pitts, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Over The Wall, added: “Panther Logistics are really upping their game with the adrenaline factor, and we couldn’t be more in awe of them taking on this incredible challenge to raise money for us here at Over The Wall.

“They’re continuing to show their amazing effort and commitment to us as a charity and everyone here is so grateful for their continued support. Taking on such an incredible challenge means that we’re able to support more seriously ill children to take on their own challenges at our camps. We tell children at our camps to be the hero of their own story, well it isn’t a bird, a plane, or a superhero in the sky this time, it’s Panther Logistics!”

The successful skydive is the latest charity challenge by the company as part of its continuing support for the charity Over The Wall, which provides free activity camps for seriously ill or disabled children and their families at several sites in the UK. Through its Camp in the Cloud the charity also provides online camps for young people that are unable to attend camps in person.