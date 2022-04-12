Owner’s ‘relief’ as Northampton beauty salon celebrates one year anniversary after clients praise ‘welcoming atmosphere’
Staff have marked the occasion with an all-day party and free hand and foot massages for clients
A business owner is “relieved” as her beauty salon that specialises in appointments for children and adults with additional needs celebrates its one year anniversary.
Rapunzel’s Hair and Beauty in King Edward Road, Abington opened on April 12, 2021 described by owner, Joanna Imeraj, as “not the perfect time” due to the pandemic.
Now, one year on, Joanna and her staff enjoyed an all-day anniversary party at the salon, where clients and passersby were offered free hand and foot massages, food and drink.
The owner described business as “fantastic” and hopes the next year will bring more of the same.
Joanna said: “I’m so pleased and relieved. It’s amazing. I’m overwhelmed today by all the lovely messages.
“We did not open at the perfect time but we did it and it is working out really well.
“Business is fantastic. I could not be any happier.
“We have quiet weeks in the middle of the month, but as soon as everyone gets paid, we are busy again.”
When the business opened last year, Joanna was keen to launch a scheme whereby one day a week was set aside for children and adults with additional needs, when appointments can take longer, music can be turned off and more.
Joanna says these appointments have gone really well, and are now available on a regular basis and not just on a specific day.
The team has also started taking on work experience students from The Beehive - a Sixth Form provision for people with learning difficulties in Northampton.
Joanna added: “This gives the boys and girls an opportunity to look and see what life is like working in a salon.
“Looking to the future, we want to keep going as we are.
“The comments we have had from clients over the last year are great. They say the atmosphere here is very different, very welcoming and relaxing.”
The business owner also hopes to host another event for The Lewis Foundation after the salon held a craft fair for the charity last year.