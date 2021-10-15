Northampton hair and beauty salon organises fun craft fair to raise money for cancer support charity

A Northampton hair and beauty salon has organised a craft fair and fun day for all the family to raise money for a cancer support charity.

Rapunzel's will be filled with a variety of arts and crafts stalls as well as interesting reptiles and their very own Rapunzel from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Saturday, October 23.

The King Edward Road salon will be giving all profits from the fair, which will also have a tombola and a raffle, to The Lewis Foundation.

Rapunzel's owner Joanna Imeraj and stylist Marie Cahannac

Owner Joanna Imeraj said: "Hopefully it will be a good day and we can raise lots of money for such an amazing charity."

Joanna said she decided to support The Lewis Foundation as she wants the salon to be part of the community by helping a different Northampton charity every six months.

The charity sources, packages and hand delivers free gifts and support packs to adult cancer patients in hospital every week, according to its website.

"A friend uses the service The Lewis Foundation provides and said it was amazing and I know quite a few people who have used it as I had advertised the event," the salon owner said.

"Me and my stylist are also doing Sober October and we're halfway through, it's going alright but we've realised it's a five-week month so it will be long!"

Joanna said they are hoping to do a fashion show in the salon next year to raise more funds and they will be visiting The Lewis Foundation next week to help make up parcels.