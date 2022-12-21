Owner of renovated horsebox cafe shares reality of starting a business in Northampton in 2022

The owner of a renovated horsebox cafe has shared what it has been like to start a business in Northampton this year.

Jordan Zammit opened The Paddock Pantry to the public at the end of July, after she had spent time renovating a horsebox she had purchased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, five months on, she has been taken aback by the response to her business venture and looks forward to seeing what 2023 has to offer.

Since the start of November, The Paddock Pantry has been based at Harlestone Firs every Thursday to Sunday from 8.30am until 4.30pm. Photo: Helen Tisbury Photography.

Jordan said: “Starting a business this year was equally daunting and exciting. With the unknown just around the corner, it was a risky move but the community has pulled through and I now have my own regular customers.”

The business owner began by attending events in the portable cafe but with Christmas around the corner and many already booked up, being offered a permanent pitch at Harlestone Firs came at the right time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since November 2, Jordan and her horsebox have been based there every Thursday to Sunday from 8.30am until 4.30pm.

“It’s made me realise everyone wants to talk no matter the weather,” said Jordan. “And people have remained supportive despite the current climate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Zammit (pictured) opened the portable cafe to the public at the end of July, after she had spent time renovating the horsebox. Photo: Helen Tisbury Photography.

“I never expected to get a reaction like this – I’ve had a positive reception from people of all ages. The fact it is a horsebox has made it a talking point and it feels fitting to be based in the forest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan says her customers are always “friendly and like to ask questions” and some people have even stopped to chat for 40 minutes in the rain.

The reaction has been the highlight of the past five months for the business owner, who has “loved being back with people” after setting up her venture while on maternity leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love hearing people’s stories,” said Jordan. “We have people visit who have just moved to the town, and those who have lived there for their whole lives.”

Next year, Jordan would like to sustain her pitch on Harlestone Firs and begin organising community events for everyone to enjoy. Photo: Helen Tisbury Photography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many also take the time to revisit and write reviews praising the innovative cafe.

Jordan says word of mouth and people coming across the cafe online has massively contributed to the success she has seen since trading began, and she hopes this will continue into 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan said: “We’ve been welcomed in by the community and that’s because we offer a treat that doesn’t break the bank.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Jordan has recruited friends and family to meet the constant demands of the cafe, particularly as she is now working on The Paddock Pantry and the job she did before going on maternity leave.

“It’s been all hands on deck and I couldn’t have done it without them,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cafe uses Yellow Bourbon Coffee beans and as a thank you, they have offered free training for The Paddock Pantry’s new recruits.

Next year, Jordan would like to sustain her pitch on Harlestone Firs and begin organising community events for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad