Northampton business owner hopes portable cafe in renovated horsebox will ‘take off’

Jordan Zammit, 26, who is currently on maternity leave from her job in the emergency services in London, started work on The Paddock Pantry six months ago.

A Northampton business owner hopes her new venture, a portable cafe in a renovated horsebox, will be a hit.

She has always wanted to work for herself, and contribute to the community in a “positive way”.

Jordan Zammit, the business owner, and her nine-month-old daugher Evelyn.

Jordan said: “I want my nine-month old daughter, Evelyn, to follow her dreams and pursue her interests like I have.

“I’ve taken this jump to be able to spend more time with her.”

The last six months has seen the horsebox transform from a prosecco bar, which it was used as by previous owners.

Gas and the coffee machine have been installed, so Jordan can sell food and drink.

The horsebox has been renovated from a prosecco bar, which it was used as by its previous owners - and it is now ready to be taken to events from the end of August.

Jordan had no previous barista experience, but has been volunteering at coffee shops and has done thorough research.

The food she offers will be supplied by local businesses, including Made by Millie, Love Blondie Brownies, and Homemade by Victoria.

Attending events is already in the pipeline for The Paddock Pantry from the end of August – including Harpole Scarecrow Festival on September 10 and 11.

Jordan hopes to set up a permanent fixture at a park four days each week, and discussions are currently underway.

“In the future, I’d love to be able to buy another horsebox to keep one at a permanent location and the other for events, like school fates, weddings and parties,” said Jordan.