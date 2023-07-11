The owner of a popular holiday park in Northampton has spoken out after it was wrongly reported his site was placed into administration.

Riverview Park, in Cogenhoe, says it has been wrongly caught up in the Billing Aquadrome saga which has seen the latter placed into administration as of Thursday (July 6).

A letter handed out to Billing Aquadrome residents by the appointed administrator, Grant Thornton UK LLP, said that Billing Aquadrome and Riverview Park have been placed into administration. However that is not the case. Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill holiday parks have been placed into administration. Not Riverview Park

Riverview Park has NOT gone into administration. Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill have recently been placed into administration.

Riverview Park owner, Anthony White, said: “We’ve had hundred calls asking if we’re going into administration.

“The White family have nothing to do with Billing Aquadrome. Billing Aquadrome being placed into administration has nothing to do with Riverview Park. It was a mistake by the administrators. It’s Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill which are linked [and are in administration].

“This has nothing to do with us. We’re in a strong financial position.”

The administrators have been contacted for comment.

Mr White has been running the popular Riverview site in Station Road, Cogenhoe alongside his wife Joanna for nine years, and is the third generation of Whites to run successful leisure parks around the UK.

He said: “The White family are very well-known in the holiday and residential parks industry and have been going for 50 plus years.

“Riverview is a fantastic park in a fantastic location. It’s a really well-run, quiet and maintained park. A lot of people have tried to get off Billing Aquadrome to get to us.

"We’ve got bungalow lodges on there now starting at £139,000. We do a part exchange scheme through quick move, which releases equity in people’s properties.

“What a lot of people are doing is downsizing and buying a home off us for £140,000 and then they have £110,000 to retire on, which is nice. We get that a lot. I think it’s a very good move. It’s the only way to release the equity in your home.”

Riverview Park is also home to the well-known and much-loved Buttery Restaurant and Tearoom.