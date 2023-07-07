The company which owns a popular holiday park in Northampton has reportedly gone into administration, leaving residents concerned over the future of the site.

Billing Aquadrome Limited, run by the Royale Life Group, has reportedly gone into administration and ‘no longer has any operational control over the parks’.

This newspaper has seen a copy of a letter issued to residents at the gates of the park declaring that insolvency practitioners have taken over the day-to-day running of the park.

Billing Aquadrome

The letter reads: “Dear resident,

"Billing Aquadrome Limited in administration. Trading as Billing Aquadrome and Riverview Park.

“I write to confirm that Daniel Smith and I have been appointed joint administrators of the company by the qualifying floating charge holder on the July 6, 2023 and note that we are both authorised by the Insolvency Practitioners Association to act as insolvency practitioners.

“Effectively, this means that the Royal Life Group no longer has any operational control over the parks.

"We have engaged the services of licenced solutions limited to assist us in the running of the parks on a day to day basis.

"I can confirm that the parks will continue to operate as usual under the guidance of the licenced solutions team and the joint administration with this full support of the lender, who is keen to ensure that the parts are properly invested and develops going forward.

"A list of frequently asked questions will be provided shortly. Should you have any queries in the interim, please contact licenced solutions limited who will have representatives available on site. Representatives from the administrators team will also be on site initially however, you can also contact them directly by email.

"We will continue to keep you informed of any significant developments or updates you're safely for and on behalf of Billing Aquadrome Limited.”

The letter has left many of the thousands of residents at the site confused with the future of the park.

It was only in October 2021 that the Royale Life Group bought the park and promised to inject £30million into the site.

And in March this year, plans were approved to accommodate an extra 1,000 caravans on the site.