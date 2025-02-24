Owner of ‘little gem’ café in Northampton’s ‘best street’ says goodbye after eight years – as the site goes up for sale for £50k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of a ‘little gem’ café in the ‘best street’ in Northampton has said goodbye after eight years in business – as the site goes up for sale for £50k.

Dreams Coffee Lounge in St Giles Street is currently up for sale for £50,000 with Ernest Wilson & Co Limited estate agents.

Owner Lisa Neophitou, who has run the popular café for eight years, has revealed that now is the right time for her to move on to something different.

She said: “Next week marks eight years since we took on Dreams from the previous owner Mike, and I could not be prouder of everything we have achieved in that time. The business has gone from strength to strength over the years, and I feel like it is the right time for me to move on to something different. I am incredibly grateful to my wonderful team and all of our customers and would like to thank them for their continued support – we couldn’t do it without you.

Lisa Neophitou (pictured), is saying goodbye to Dreams Coffee Lounge, in St Giles’ Street, after eight years in business.

“It has been a huge part of St Giles Street for the best part of 15 years, and I sincerely hope that Dreams will continue to thrive for many more years to come.”

She added: “For anyone considering a new venture, Dreams would be an exciting opportunity for someone to take on an already successful business and hit the ground running with a well-established team and loyal customer base. But it is also so much more than just a business – we have created a hub in the community, a meeting place for friends, where everyone is welcome.”

The business has only just gone up for sale this month (February) Lisa says it is ‘business as usual for now’.

The sales advert reads: “Fabulous café and coffee shop...occupying a prime trading position in this ultra-busy town centre. The business benefits from easy local parking and an owner’s parking space with private parking to the rear. This site is passed by thousands of shoppers and town centre workers daily. All in all, it would be difficult to imagine a better site for this type of business, and early viewing is recommended. Achieving an impressive weekly turnover of £3,360 whilst maintaining excellent profit margins.”

The café has a 4.7 out of five-star rating from 159 Google reviews.

One reviewer said: “Great location. I visited in November 2024. Friendly atmosphere, cleanliness, nice staff, quality products. We liked it a lot. We will definitely come back when we are in the area again. Congratulations!”

Another said: “Fabulous little independent café along the best street in Northampton. Very friendly, quick, and professional service.”

Another added: “Visited this lovely café a few times, initially to work from and then to take friends/family to. The staff are so welcoming and accommodating, the food is excellent. A right little gem.”