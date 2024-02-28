Popular town centre coffee shop ‘so proud’ to celebrate seven years after ‘rocky road’ for businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a popular town centre coffee shop is “so proud” to have celebrated seven years open, after what she described as a “rocky road” for businesses over the past few years.

Lisa Neophitou took over Dreams Coffee Lounge, in St Giles’ Street, from the previous owner seven years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owning a coffee shop is something Lisa and her sister had “always wanted to do” and after taking it on together, Lisa now runs the business alone as her sister moved on to other ventures.

Lisa Neophitou took over Dreams Coffee Lounge, in St Giles’ Street, from the previous owner seven years ago.

“To say it’s been a rocky road the last few years is an understatement but we are so proud of the wonderful community we have created at Dreams,” said Lisa.

When asked what her aims and aspirations were when she took over Dreams, she said: “We wanted to create a personal experience. There were a lot of regulars we inherited and have built up over the past seven years. We have a little community here.

“It’s lovely that there are so many people that come in every week. We’re a hub for the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa described seven years as “quite the milestone” and said they had a fun day celebrating on Saturday (February 24) by giving away free cake and raising around £200 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

The team had a fun day celebrating on Saturday (February 24) by giving away free cake and raising around £200 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

“We’re quite a simple establishment,” said the owner, when asked what she believes customers like most about Dreams. “The service we offer is personal and unique.

“We know their names and what they want to order half the time. They feel comfortable visiting.”

Lisa wanted to issue a “massive thank you” to customers as they would not have reached the milestone without them. “And past and present team members,” Lisa added. “They’re loyal, work really hard and love what we do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dreams Coffee Lounge’s proudest achievement is making the final of the county’s Food and Drink Awards some years ago – as well as being nominated for a handful of other awards during that time.

Lisa is also proud that the business survived the pandemic to continue serving the community every day.

When asked her hopes for the future of Dreams, Lisa says “continuing as we are” in the hopes of sticking around for another seven years.