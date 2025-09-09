Opening times revealed for new American BBQ smokehouse at former Lakeside pub in Northampton as owners apply for extended licence
Documents published by West Northamptonshire Council show Hickory’s (ROS) Limited has submitted a variation application to cover a wide range of activities at the site, which is currently being converted into one of the chain’s popular American-style restaurants.
If approved, the licence would permit live music, recorded music, dancing, film screenings, late-night refreshment and the sale of alcohol both on and off the premises. The new hours requested would allow the venue to open daily from 6am until 2am, with films, live music and alcohol sales permitted from 7am until 1am. The licence also seeks flexibility for key dates, with extended closing times on bank holiday weekends, Christmas Eve, and national celebration days such as St George’s Day. Up to 12 additional extensions per year could also be granted for “local, national or international significance” or charitable events, subject to agreement with police.
There is still no official opening date, however.
Miss Kache Saunders has been named as the designated premises supervisor for the site, which sits alongside the Premier Inn. Under the terms of the application, there would be no restrictions on alcohol sales to hotel residents.
The application, and thousands like it, was published on the Public Notice Portal.
The pub is owned by Greene King, which acquired Hickory’s in 2022. Since then, Greene King has invested heavily in expanding the brand, with plans to open 10 new restaurants each year until at least 2027, according to national news.
Earlier this year, the Chron reported that job adverts had been published for the new venue. The restaurant was advertising jobs for a General Manager and Head Chef and expects to create up to 100 jobs at the Northampton site.