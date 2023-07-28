Opening date revealed for highly-anticipated Home Bargains superstore at former Toys R Us in Northampton

An opening date has been revealed for a highly-anticipated Home Bargains superstore in Northampton.

The national bargain retailer is set to open “one of its biggest stores to date” at the former Toys R Us in St James’ Retail Park, which closed down in 2018 after the firm went bust.

Works to transform the derelict toy store started in June and are reportedly set to be complete in eight weeks’ time, according to a builder at the site.

A Home Bargains spokeswoman has since revealed to this newspaper when the superstore is set to open.

The spokeswoman said: “The new Northampton store will be our second in the area, opening in late November.

"The store’s launch will create over 100 jobs for the local community, with all job vacancies available via the Home Bargains website.

“The store will be one of the biggest stores that we have opened to date and will offer our full range of fantastic top brands at bottom prices across our non-food and food ranges, with the store also including a whole variety of chilled and frozen food and an in-store bakery.