News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Opening date revealed for highly-anticipated Home Bargains superstore at former Toys R Us in Northampton

“The store will be one of the biggest stores that we have opened to date”
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST

An opening date has been revealed for a highly-anticipated Home Bargains superstore in Northampton.

The national bargain retailer is set to open “one of its biggest stores to date” at the former Toys R Us in St James’ Retail Park, which closed down in 2018 after the firm went bust.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Works to transform the derelict toy store started in June and are reportedly set to be complete in eight weeks’ time, according to a builder at the site.

Here's what the site currently looks likeHere's what the site currently looks like
Here's what the site currently looks like
Most Popular

Take a look inside former Toys R Us store in Northampton which is being transformed into huge Home Bargains superstore

A Home Bargains spokeswoman has since revealed to this newspaper when the superstore is set to open.

The spokeswoman said: “The new Northampton store will be our second in the area, opening in late November.

"The store’s launch will create over 100 jobs for the local community, with all job vacancies available via the Home Bargains website.

Here's what the site is set to look like once completeHere's what the site is set to look like once complete
Here's what the site is set to look like once complete
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The store will be one of the biggest stores that we have opened to date and will offer our full range of fantastic top brands at bottom prices across our non-food and food ranges, with the store also including a whole variety of chilled and frozen food and an in-store bakery.

“We are excited to open this store ahead of Christmas and being able to welcome our existing and new customers to our latest opening.”

Related topics:NorthamptonHome Bargains