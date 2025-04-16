Opening date revealed for brand new supermarket at retail park in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An opening date has been revealed for a brand new supermarket set to open at a retail park in Northampton.

A brand new ‘Umrah Express’ supermarket is set to open at St Peter’s Retail Park in Northampton town centre later this week.

Located at part of the former Iceland unit, Umrah has been converting the site since Autumn 2024.

The owners have now revealed that the site will be opening on Good Friday (April 18) at 10am.

An Umrah spokesman said: “Exciting news! We're bringing convenience right to your doorstep with our brand-new store, now open nearby! Come on by for all your essentials, fresh finds, and more.”

The unit sits between the new Food Warehouse store, formerly Iceland, and the Home Bargains store.

The signage on the shopfront promises fish, a bakery, a butchers, sweets, vegetables, and more.

The Umrah supermarket chain already has a store in Northampton at the former Aldi site in Harlestone Road, St James, which opened in 2022. They also have stores in Leicester and Liverpool.

Umrah in St James has a 4.3 out of five-star rating from 557 Google reviews.

One said: “Best shop in this area for the Arab, Gulf and Halal staff, plus everything else is available.”

Another said: “Loved this place. Great range of South Asian, European and Middle Eastern grocery and meat shop. May be more competitive in pricing.”

One wrote: “Great for shopping anything Asian, Middle Eastern, African or Eastern European. Huge selection of fruits and veggies, frozen produce, baked goods, and everything that you'd find in a big supermarket. There is a butcher's counter that offers a variety of fresh meats as well as fish and seafood. No pork though, as the shop is rated Halal. Fresh desserts, pastries, and cakes are made in the bakery section. Very competitive prices compared to some of the other shops that are nearby.”

Another commented: “Good store for your regular halal food and grocery. It's not cheap, it never will be. Their only advantage is Continental food and halal meat availability. Prices are really high as compared to other go-to stores like Aldi, ASDA or LIDL.”

Elsewhere on the St Peter’s Retail Park, the former Bar With No Name is currently being transformed into a new private dentist’s.