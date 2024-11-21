Brand new 'Umrah Express' supermarket set to open at retail park in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand new supermarket is set to open at a retail park in Northampton town centre – here’s what we know so far.

Signage has gone up at a large unit in St Peter’s Retail Park advertising a new supermarket called ‘Umrah Express’.

The signage promises fish, a bakery, a butchers, sweets, vegetables and more.

The unit sits between the new Food Warehouse store, formerly Iceland, and the Home Bargains store.

The shop has not yet open, however, workers were spotted inside completing works.

The Umrah supermarket chain already has a store in Northampton at the former Aldi site in Harlestone Road, St James, which opened in 2022. They also have stores in Leicester and Liverpool.

Umrah has been contacted for comment, as well as the owners of the retail park, The Northold Group.

It appears the Umrah chain has expanded its operations in the town, with the ‘Express’ branding suggesting it might be smaller than its premises in St James.

The existing Umrah Supermarket in St James caters for a range of nationalities, stocking over 70,000 items and is open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm and Sunday from 12pm to 6pm, providing an idea of what the new store might feature.

On its website, an Umrah spokesman said: “We are more than just a grocery store; we are a community hub dedicated to providing quality products and exceptional service to the wonderful people of Northampton.

“Our mission is to make every shopping trip memorable. We are committed to offering a diverse range of high-quality products, personalized customer service, and a shopping environment that feels like home. We believe in supporting local businesses, fostering community connections, and contributing to the overall well-being of Northampton.”

The St James store has a 4.3 out of five star rating from 500 Google reviews.

One said: “Such a lovely place, such a wide variety of foods. People ask what is British cuisine? It’s an amalgamation of all the colonies, just like this place.”

Another said: “Now the most well stocked and probably the largest Afro Caribbean and Indian fresh food and ingredients supermarket in the area. This store has everything, from fresh vegetables, fruit, halal meat, fish, extensive dry goods, cans and spices catering for every possible need. They've missed nothing and stock frozen foods, a wide selection of drinks, cakes, sweets, baklava, as pots, pans and numerous other household items. Great deals on fresh meat. Whole Lamb and Mutton £7.49 and £4.49 respectively at time of visit.”