One of Northamptonshire’s best loved village tearooms moves into former popular burger restaurant

A popular village tearoom, which was forced to give up its premises in Castle Ashby last year, has finally found a new home in Billing.

Staff and regular customers at the Buttery Restaurant and Tearoom at Castle Ashby’s Rural Shopping Yard were devastated when the business was forced to close at short notice after 20 years back in November 2021.

Current owners of The Buttery, Polly Chadwick and Kacey Chadwick, were temporarily able to secure premises at the Half Moon Pub in Grendon at the beginning of 2022. This, however, did not work out because the space was not big enough to accommodate the needs of both businesses.

The good news is that Polly and Kacey have now been handed the keys to the former premises of Frank’s burger restaurant, situated in Station Road, Billing.

The pair have now transformed the former burger restaurant - which closed in February - into their familiar homely traditional tearoom and they are eager to open as soon as possible on Friday, July 1.

Polly told the Chronicle & Echo: "We do everything we used to do - it's more or less exactly the same, just in a different environment - hopefully, cosy and warm. We wanted that country cottage type but that little bit extra.

"Most people who come in to see us come in because they feel safe with us. People have been saying we can't wait to see you.

"We just treat them right. They get good food and I think they come because they like that, because we are table service, we know when to leave them alone and we have customers who have nicknames for us. We have that banter with them - it is just nice, you know?"

The Buttery will continue to serve up their famous cottage pie, sandwiches, cakes and high teas as well as stylish mocktails.

Take a sneak peek at The Buttery Restaurant and Tearoom’s new premises in Billing:

1. The Buttery Tearoom in Billing Take a sneak peek of the Buttery Tearoom’s new premises in Station Road, Billing. It opens to the public on Friday July 1, 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

