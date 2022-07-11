Northamptonshire leisure centre wins national award following £1 million refurbishment

A Northamptonshire leisure centre has won a national award following a £1 million refurbishment.

Towcester Centre for Leisure was named national ‘Club/Centre of the Year’ at the ukactive awards to recognise its post-Covid recovery.

Commended for its focus on customers, staff, and community engagement, the centre - run by Parkwood Leisure - underwent more than £1 million of extensive refurbishments working in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council during closures as a result of the pandemic.

The refurbishment project included a new multipurpose studio and spinning room extension, increased gym space, upgraded shower and changing facilities and renovations to the spa.

Francois Smit Parkwood Leisure regional director, said: "Towcester Centre for Leisure's ukactive awards win is a fantastic achievement; to not only be recognised regionally, but to win the National Centre of the Year award too demonstrates the important role that the facility plays in supporting its local community.

"The centre upgrades have really improved the visitor experience and feedback from members has been very positive. We're incredibly proud of the team's achievements, a big well done to everyone.”

Councillor Adam Brown, West Northamptonshire Council's Deputy Leader, and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, added: “We are extremely proud of the refurbishment work which took place during very challenging conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic, and all of the staff at the site who continue to manage this popular facility and inspire and encourage people to be more active – a huge congratulations on this incredible achievement.”