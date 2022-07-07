Northampton leisure company wins national award for its junior active membership

A Northampton-based leisure company has won a national award for its junior active membership.

Trilogy Leisure has been crowned a national champion at the ukactive awards 2022 in Birmingham for its work with young people.

The membership hosts weekly swimming lessons, gymnastics and football academies, includes activities for under fives, after school ‘buzz clubzz’, kids screens at Forum Cinema, gyms for 11+ and discounts on holiday ‘playschemes’ and events.

The Triology team from Northampton collecting the award.

John Fletcher managing director at Trilogy Leisure said: “On behalf of everyone working at Trilogy and the families across the town that we serve, we are delighted to have received this amazing award and national recognition.

“Our junior active membership ensures that we have a bespoke service for all families in the town to ensure with their children they can take part in activities that suit them and bring lots of benefits to their physical and emotional well-being.

“To therefore be recognised by the industry as the best in industry is very humbling and is an encouragement for us to keep working hard on behalf of those who use our services across Northampton.”

Huw Edwards CEO of ukactive added: “This year’s finalists and winners deserve to be recognised as an inspiration to the sector but also to the whole nation.

“Congratulations to Trilogy who took part for showcasing the undeniable resilience, dedication and creativity that will lead our sector over the coming years.”