Northamptonshire furniture business sees demand for different kind of workspace as more employees return to offices
The company says people want “softer, more flexible” workspaces to bridge the gap from work to home
As more businesses ask employees to return to the office for at least a few days a week, one Northamptonshire company is seeing first hand the effect of the change.
Verve Workspace, based in Milton Malsor, is a business furniture and interior specialist and has seen a notable increase in demand for its services during the past eight months as more businesses invest in improving their workplaces.
According to a survey of 120 companies by estate agency CBRE, nearly 40 percent of bosses now expect workers to be in the workplace for at least three days a week, but Verve says there is demand for a different kind of office workspace.
Group managing director Steve Allan said: “Over recent months more businesses have turned to us to help them create inspirational workplaces as more employees are increasingly looking to spend more time in a collaborative environment and want to separate their work life from their home life.
“It’s clear the majority of businesses are keen for workers to return to the office because there are so many advantages to having teams all based in the same place.
“In our own business we find that being able to work together closely as a team is good for our employees’ wellbeing and it makes it easier for us to come up with creative designs for our clients which get the most out of their space as well as their budget.
Read More
“It’s exciting to be working with businesses that are investing in their workplaces because they appreciate that inspirational work environments help to create happy workforces that deliver increased productivity levels.
“Many more businesses are recognising that people don’t necessarily want to work at endless rows of desks anymore – they want softer, more flexible workspaces that bridge the gap from home to work.
“From what we’re seeing on the ground it’s possible this is the start of the return to office revolution and it is being driven as much by staff as by businesses.”
Most recently, the company has transformed half of a tech company’s offices into collaborative and flexible workspaces, modernised an accountancy firm’s working environment and given a marketing company a full refresh.