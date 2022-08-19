Northampton salon owner ‘proud’ to be up for three awards after breaking free from toxic relationship and losing mum

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northampton salon owner is “proud” to have been nominated for three awards after breaking free from a toxic relationship and losing her mother.

Amy Mobley, 28, and her salon ASM Beauty in Kingsthorpe have been nominated for semi permanent artist, brow expert, and customer service of the year at the English Nails Brows Lashes Awards.

She said: “I was so shocked and couldn’t believe it when the notifications kept coming through.

Amy Mobley, owner of ASM Beauty, is no stranger to awards ceremonies - as she won two awards back in 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Despite how hard things got for me, I never gave up. I’m so proud of where I am today and want to inspire others to push through their difficult times.

“I nearly gave up on my job, passion and myself, which shows how much everything affected me.”

Amy will be travelling to Manchester on Sunday (August 21) for the ceremony, and hopes to make her six and 11-year-old daughters proud.

She says both of them already are, especially her 11-year-old who recommends Amy to her teachers and friends.

ASM Beauty, in Kingsthorpe, has been nominated for semi permanent artist, brow expert, and customer service of the year at the English Nails Brows Lashes Awards 2022.

Amy set up ASM Beauty four years ago when she was in and out of a violent, toxic relationship, and lost her mum a year-and-a-half into her new venture – as well as having the pandemic to contend with.

She said: “My desire and ambition is what has kept me going – and I knew I just had to get on with things.

“I put my energy into my business as a coping mechanism, and it was hard going through so many emotions while putting on a brave face.

“It was only looking back that I realised just how much I was going through.”

Four years on from setting up, Amy and her business are in “amazing places”, with ASM Beauty having grown and accumulated 207,000 social media views since April of this year alone.

Amy is now in a healthy relationship with a new partner, who “supports her business like no other”.

She says “it is refreshing to have someone who encourages and inspires her daily”, which has taught her just how important it is to be surrounded by good people.

Amy said: “I want to show others how important it is to break free from toxic relationships, and how much of a difference it makes being surrounded by people who care.

“My outlook on my business and life generally has completely changed.”

To others who may feel like they cannot follow their dreams, Amy says it is okay to take a break and go back to it – as if she had given up completely, she would not be where she is today.

Amy is not new to attending awards ceremonies as she won two in 2020 – customer service of the year at the English Hair and Beauty Awards, which is the sister ceremony to the one she is attending on Sunday.

She was also awarded microblading artist of the year by another organisation.

Looking to the future, Amy wants to develop the educational academy she opened as part of her salon, to teach others and share her skills.