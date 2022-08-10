Northamptonshire dentist thanks community for support as surgery extension is completed

A Northamptonshire dentist has thanked the community for the support shown while an extension was completed on the surgery.
Saving Smiles in Weedon has created additional space and refurbished its surgery in a bid to be able to welcome more patients.
The project lasted 12 months and received support from councillors, parish councils and the community, so now the owners want to say a ‘big thank you’.
Owner Vivak Shah said: “I am absolutely delighted at the response to the expansion of Saving Smiles Weedon.
“This 12-month project has felt like changing engines mid-flight. We have had to move patient waiting room areas, our reception areas, and dentists had to continually relocate to different dental surgeries.
“With the diligence of the team and incredibly understanding patients this immense puzzle came together perfectly.
“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has been so patient whilst we made these changes.
“To my delight this project received unanimous support from the parish councils of Weedon and Flore, Councillor David Smith, our existing patients and neighbours. I was personally very humbled by this support. I wish to thank them all for supporting our mission.”
Vivak added: “We welcome people from Weedon and further afield to visit our dental practice and we are happy to welcome you and show you what we are all about.”
Saving Smiles says it has an ethos of championing preventative dentistry through the best dental advice and treatment, improving oral hygiene and reducing the need for treatment.