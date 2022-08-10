New look at Northampton bowling alley unveiled after £700,000 makeover

A bowling alley in Northampton has a new look after £700,000 was spent on a revamp.

Tenpin at Sixfields has unveiled the makeover, which includes more pool tables, karaoke rooms, cocktails and a larger arcade space.

Amy Garrett general manager at Tenpin Northampton said: “We are all about creating a space for unforgettable memories and we are always looking at ways to ensure our guests are having the best possible experience.

“We are thrilled to be able to now offer karaoke, more pool tables, as well as a new cocktail selection and we look forward to both loyal customers and new guests enjoying our new and improved Tenpin.”

Tenpin has 47 locations across the UK and prides itself on a range of “competitive socialising activities, making it the perfect place for groups of friends and families”.

1. Tenpin bowling makeover Northampton There is now a larger arcade space. Photo: Richard Gray Photo Sales

2. Tenpin bowling makeover Northampton Karaoke rooms have been added. Photo: Richard Gray Photo Sales

3. Tenpin bowling makeover Northampton The company says they hope the lanes are now more "Instagrammable". Photo: Richard Gray Photo Sales

4. Tenpin bowling makeover Northampton More fun to be had. Photo: Richard Gray Photo Sales