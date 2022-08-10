Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire day centre for adults with learning disabilities and autism will be celebrating five years open with a showcase at the Guildhall in September.

Brookside Day Centre, which has a centre in Market Square, Northampton and one in Corby, has been working hard for months towards the performance, which is free to the public and starts at 6.30pm on September 2.

The showcase will consist of performances from the dance, drama, music and choir groups.

Carys Ayland an activities coordinator and support worker at Brookside, who has worked there for around three-and-a-half years, said: “It is an amazing achievement for us to reach five years - and especially to watch the people who have been with us from the beginning grow into their own personas.”

She says “everyone has worked so hard” and preparations are going well.

“Each group has made their performance their own,” said Carys.

Morgan Iliss, who is performing in the dance, drama and sign language groups at the showcase, has been a part of Brookside Day Centre since around the time it first opened five years ago.

She will be performing in the dance and drama groups, as well as helping with sign language for audience members.

Morgan said: “I was nervous to start with as I’ve been to the Guildhall, but never the stage we’ll be performing on. But now I’m really happy and excited for the show.”