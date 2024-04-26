Northampton’s ‘Latte Lady’ shares ‘ultimate goal’ for her future as part of the county’s coffee scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A barista working at the heart of the county’s hospitality industry, known as the ‘Latte Lady’, has shared her “ultimate goal” for her future as part of the coffee scene.

Jayne Catherine, who has lived in Kingsthorpe all her life, acclaimed the title when she went on an usual getaway more than two years ago.

She pushed herself out of her comfort zone and went on holiday with 30 strangers, where she quickly took on the role of making the teas and coffees.

'Latte Lady' Jayne Catherine left Lawrence's Coffeehouse in January to pursue coffee, and she now serves artisan drinks at The Settling Rooms and pop-up events.

Though she was originally known as the ‘tea lady’, she felt she could use the name Latte Lady to showcase her skills and enjoyment for making coffee taste and look amazing.

Jayne has worked in a variety of venues across the town – Zapato Lounge, The Old Grocery Espresso Bar, Saints Coffee, Olly B’s and most recently Lawrence’s Coffeehouse.

However, at the end of January, Jayne decided it was time for a change and she has shared where coffee lovers can now find her across the county.

“I left Lawrence’s to pursue and focus on coffee again,” she told the Chronicle & Echo. “I moved to The Settling Rooms in Market Harborough to serve artisan coffee.

Jayne documents her coffee making on Instagram and you can find her @latte_lady.nn.

“It’s really lovely. Everything there is made in house and it’s all fresh. I really hit it off with the manager Kelly and liked the whole set up.”

Though The Settling Rooms is not open in the evenings, they host private functions and monthly open mic nights. Jayne will be in attendance and serving coffee at those.

“I was drawn in by the events,” she added. “It’s also given me a bit more time to focus on external events. I’ve got a few coming up later in the year with Black Ducks Bars.”

Jayne also regularly serves at T’s Coffee in Pitsford and she will be at the popular Dog Fest on Sunday (April 28).

With four days a week based in Market Harborough, Jayne uses the rest of her time to attend events and meet new people across the county.

The Latte Lady said: “I enjoy the hustle and bustle. People still seek out and want a nice, decent coffee. I’m still supporting small businesses, connecting and networking with others along the way.”

When asked her favourite part of being so heavily involved in the county’s coffee scene, Jayne says it is “always the customers”.

“I’m always meeting and talking to new people,” she said. “You build up a rapport with your most loyal. There are customers over in Market Harborough that I know from Northampton and followed me across, which I love.

“I’ve got a couple of customers who follow me wherever I go. That’s a testament to me and fills me with confidence.”

It is also the fellow baristas and staff members she has met along the way that Jayne values. She has made a friend in Emily, who calls herself Ginga Barista, and they network together. The pair most recently attended the London Coffee Festival.

Jayne enjoyed her time at Lawrence’s and helped get the name out there as a newly-opened business.

“I really enjoyed the freedom I had to enhance their menu and drink options,” she said. “I will always be grateful for the trust they had in me.”

The Latte Lady’s proudest achievement to date is the money she raised for The Lewis Foundation by abseiling down the Express Lift Tower.

Talking about the near future, Jayne says she would like to continue popping up at various events in and around the county.