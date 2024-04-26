You don’t want to miss out on this dog ‘extravaganza’ event this weekend in Northampton
Calling all dog owners… You do not want to miss out on the opportunity to attend this “extravaganza” happening in Northampton this weekend.
The hidden gem T’s Coffee, known for its monthly mini markets and craft fairs, is hosting ‘Dog Fest’ this Sunday (April 28).
Located in Harborough Road, pet owners and their dogs are invited along for a “tail-wagging good time” at a dog show and market – and the best part is that it is all in aid of charity.
The event description reads: “We’re unleashing a day full of furry fun and heartfelt moments, all in support of the wonderful Animals In Need charity.
The first part of the event is the ‘dog show extravaganza’, when attendees will watch on as the four-legged stars strut their stuff on the runway.
“From waggiest tail to golden oldie, our four-legged friends are ready to steal the show,” the event description continued.
With one dog set to be crowned ‘best in show’, there are also plenty of other “fabulous” categories with prizes up for grabs.
A variety of dog-related businesses will be in attendance so you can make the most of it and treat your furry friend.
As well as keeping the owners fed and happy, T’s is also welcoming pet-friendly food stalls along with delicious treats.
T’s woodland walk and cafe will be open from 9am this Sunday, with the market set to begin at 10am. The dog show fun will begin at approximately 11am.
The event description concluded: “Let’s make this event a barking success. Together, we can make a positive impact on the lives of our furry friends and support our community.”
Organisers urge visitors who have not been to T’s before to ignore online maps and sat navs as it takes you to a home in Pitsford. The venue is not based at Pitsford Reservoir either, although it is just a 30-minute walk away.
Instead, attendees should use what3words to find the venue using @park.pocket.park. The entrance is located at the old Pitsford Quarry, just past Hassett Fencing on the opposite side of Harborough Road.
