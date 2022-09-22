Northampton’s Delapré Abbey awarded National Lottery funds to support stables restoration project

A historic abbey in Northampton has been awarded National Lottery funding to support its stables restoration project.

Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust has been successful in its funding bid to The National Lottery Heritage Fund, to support the development of plans to repair, restore and repurpose the dilapidated stables, lodge and ancillary buildings. The trust has been awarded £477,000.

The project aims to redevelop the buildings to enable the development of a wellbeing hub, that through curated partners and new activity and programmes will support the improved wellbeing of the community. It is hoped the project will create new income streams and increased footfall.

The aim is to transform the stables into a wellbeing hub.

Richard Clinton chief executive of Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust said: “We would like to thank The National Lottery Heritage Fund for the support that will enable us to develop the project further.

“The abbey originally existed to support the wellbeing of the Northamptonshire community over 900 years ago.

“This step will help to ensure that the abbey can build on our wellbeing programme to date, and for many years to come.”

Steve Edmonds chair of Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust added: "It is hard to believe that when we opened Delapré Abbey to the public for the first time four and a half years ago there was great uncertainty around whether the project would be a success.

“The years since then have been challenging to say the least but it is clear for all to see that it has been embraced by the whole community and progress has been outstanding.

“Without the foresight and commitment of National Lottery Heritage Fund back in 2016, the abbey would not exist as you see it today and once again, we are very grateful for the support received by all partners to facilitate the next stage of the exciting wider Delapré Abbey Project."

Early work to develop the feasibility plans and options appraisals for the project has been funded by Architectural Heritage Fund through their Project Development Grant Cultural Recovery Programme.

The project will also aim to create 42 jobs and support a thriving visitor economy.