There is still time to sign up for Cylce4Cynthia fundraiser taking place in Northampton this weekend

There is still time to sign up for a fundraiser taking place in Northampton this weekend for a well-known charity.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice provides inpatient care, outpatient services, hospice at home, lymphoedema services and palliative care clinical nurse specialist service, with the cost of running the hospice being more than £2.4 million.

Earl Spencer, patron of the charity, will be cycling the Cycle4Cynthia’s five mile route on Sunday (September 25), which for the first time in the fundraiser’s history is on completely closed roads, majority of which are within the Althorp estate, leading to safer conditions for younger ones.

The Linnell family regularly participate in Cycle4Cynthia after a loved one received care at the hospice.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event will also see the fundraiser’s youngest ever rider. Cooper Tapp, who has just turned three, will be cycling the five mile route. His father says he has just learned to ride a bike without stabilisers and has already raised more than £400. The charity is “close to his heart as they looked after his nan and pap”.

Local BBC radio legend John Griff will officially start the other three routes, which will consist of 10, 25 and 50 miles.

John added: “Cynthia Spencer Hospice has had such a big impact on the lives of so many people across Northamptonshire. As someone who has ridden in Cycle4Cynthia on more than one occasion, I’m delighted to be supporting this year’s event, it being the hospice’s flagship fundraiser, raising well over £500,000 since it began.

"I wish all the riders well and am sure it will raise lots of vitally important money.”

Cooper Tapp who has just turned three will be taking part in the fundraiser this weekend.

Participants can still register for the event either until 4pm on Friday (September 23) or by turning up on the day.

James Linnell, who is a regular participant of the Cycle4Cynthia fundraiser due to his father receiving care from the Hospice team in 2010, said: “We’re delighted that the event can go ahead this year at the beautiful Althorp Estate.

“Our whole family have taken part for many years to raise vital funds for the hospice who provided exceptional care to my late father.”