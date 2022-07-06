Funeral fundraiser for “very special” Ecton Brook resident just £500 from target

A fundraiser is taking place for the funeral of a “very special lady” from Ecton Brook who died suddenly from sepsis.

Carole Shepherd, who had felt poorly for a few weeks before her passing, had an operation on her gallbladder, which developed into the illness and shut down her organs.

Her family has launched a GoFundMe for Carole’s funeral, as although her daughter and grandson have gathered money for a deposit to book a date (July 10), they are struggling to find the remainder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fundraiser is taking place for the funeral of a “very special lady” from Ecton Brook who died suddenly from sepsis.

The outstanding £1,300 needs to be paid two days before the funeral, by July 8.

Shannon Beckett, Carole’s granddaughter, said: “She was a very special lady and a huge part of everyone’s lives.

“She was very well-known in her area, Ecton Brook, and she watched kids turn into adults - and then go on to have children themselves.

“Everyone was so shocked and saddened to hear the news.”

On their fundraising page, the family said they “don’t expect to raise the entire amount, but any little help anyone could give would be amazing and very much appreciated”.

Lindsey Taylor, who lived close to Carole, said: “She was a remarkable woman and reminded me of my mum so much, which was comforting after I lost her.

“Sadly, now her family have lost their matriarch and need some financial help.”

The fundraiser has - at time of writing - reached £701, and is just under £500 from reaching its target.